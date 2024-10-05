Tripura Police in Dhalai District has achieved a significant success by seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 Crore and arrested four persons.

Sharing the information with India Today NE, Dhalai Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai said that Dhalai District Police has once again acheived success in it's goal towards Nasha Mukta Tripura by seized huge cache of Yaba tablets.

“Today based on tip off at about 1 PM two Mahindra Scorpio vehicles bearing, which were coming from Manu side towards Ambassa in Dhalai District was intercepted by the police staff of Upanagar Naka. While checking both the vehicle we have recovered 51 small packets containing total 102000 Yaba tablets in presence of SDPO Ambassa Nirpuam Datta, Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses”, said the SP.

The SP said that the approx market price or value of seized Yaba tablets would be around Rs 2 Crore 55 lakhs.

“The 04 persons in the vehicle including the drivers were detained and a specific case under NDPS Act is being registered for the matter”, the SP added.

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