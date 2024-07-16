The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts attempting to cross the international border illegally. The arrests occurred in two separate incidents on July 16.

In the first case, a special patrolling party from Nischintpur Border Out Post in Tripura's West District intercepted a Bangladeshi man and an Indian tout early morning. The suspects were caught trying to cross from India into Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi national was identified as Atiqur Rahman, 48, from Brahmanabaria district, while the Indian tout was named as Arabinda Das, 54, from Assam.

The second incident involved the BSF's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) working alongside the Government Railway Police. They apprehended another Bangladeshi national and an Indian tout in Agartala.

The detained Bangladeshi was identified as Rinku Chandra Das, 18, from Chittagong, and the Indian tout as Royal Das, 27, from West Bengal.

A BSF official stated, "Questioning of apprehended persons is in progress. BSF has stepped up its drive against such illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and all field formations are actively breaking down the nexus of touts in the bordering areas."