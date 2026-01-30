Four killed, two injured in head-on collision in Tripura’s Unakoti

At least four people were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident involving a battery-operated auto-rickshaw and a 12-wheeler truck in the Sidangchhara area of Kumarghat subdivision in Tripura’s Unakoti district on January 30.

According to police, the accident occurred around 11:30 am when the 12-wheeler truck collided head-on with the battery-operated auto-rickshaw, leaving the smaller vehicle completely mangled due to the impact.

The auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Bhaskar Goswami, 45, a resident of North Pabiacherra, died on the spot. Three passengers—Kanchana Chakma, 55, Harishankar Debnath, 52 and Garimili Chakma, all residents of different localities in the Machhli area of the district, also lost their lives. Two of the passengers succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Unakoti District Hospital.

Two other passengers, Jatrakathi Chakma, 42, of Machhli and Mayarani Debnath, 55, of Pecharthal, sustained serious injuries in the collision. They were initially admitted to Kumarghat Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Medical Officer Dr Prasenjit Das said that due to the critical condition of the injured, they were referred to Unakoti District Hospital, and one of them was later shifted to G.B. Hospital in Agartala for advanced treatment. The other injured person is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Following the accident, the truck driver reportedly fled the scene, triggering anger among local residents. Police personnel rushed to the spot, launched an investigation, and initiated a search operation to trace the absconding driver.

Meanwhile, Kumarghat MLA and former minister Bhagaban Das expressed deep grief over the incident.