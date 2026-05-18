Four labourers killed as stone-chips truck overturns in near international border in Tripura

In a tragic road accident near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Longtarai Valley subdivision of Dhalai district, four labourers lost their lives and six others sustained injuries after a stone-chips laden truck overturned late Sunday, May 17 evening.

Sub-divisional Police Officer of Longtarai Valley, Sonacharan Jamatia told India Today NE that the truck was travelling from Chawmanu to the Biju Border Out Post carrying stone chips for ongoing infrastructure work near the international border.

“The accident occurred when the vehicle attempted to climb a steep stretch of road that was reportedly in a deplorable condition. The truck failed to negotiate the ascent and overturned while reversing, causing four labourers seated atop the pile of stone chips to be thrown onto the road. Moments later, the heavy load of chips collapsed onto them, burying them underneath. The four labourers who were seated on top of the vehicle died on the spot after being buried under the stone chips, while those inside the cabin managed to survive,” SDPO Jamatia said.

Personnel from nearby Border Security Force (BSF) posts rushed to the scene immediately after the incident and launched a rescue operation. The six injured were evacuated and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared four labourers brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Balidhanjoy Tripura (47), Majida Tripura (50), Bathojoy Tripura (39), Narjoy Tripura (36)

The six persons injured in the mishap, with the condition of one person reported to be critical. Most of the injured were travelling inside the truck cabin at the time of the accident.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.