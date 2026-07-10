Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals detained in Tripura's Khowai

Tripura Police on July 10 detained four suspected Bangladeshi nationals from the Radhanagar Stand area in Khowai district following a tip-off about their suspicious movement.

According to police, the four individuals were intercepted at around 1:30 pm after officers received information that they were moving suspiciously in the Khowai motor stand area.

During preliminary questioning, the detainees reportedly admitted that they were Bangladeshi nationals. Police said they are believed to be residents of Chapanagar in Bangladesh.

Officials said the identities of the four individuals and the legality of their entry into India are being verified. Further questioning is underway, and an investigation has been initiated.

The latest detention comes amid continued efforts by the Tripura Police to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of entering the country illegally. In recent months, the police have reported several such detections across the state, particularly in districts bordering Bangladesh, as part of intensified surveillance and border security operations.