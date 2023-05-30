Malyaban Chakraborty from Tripura has overcome his own battle with alcohol addiction and is now on a mission to rescue the youth of Agartala from the devastating clutches of drug addiction. Leaving behind a decent job in Hyderabad, Malyaban has opened a de-addiction center in his hometown and established the 'Rupayan Foundation' to provide much-needed support to those whose lives have been jeopardized by drugs.

Once a renowned photographer in Agartala, Malyaban found himself entangled in the dark spiral of alcohol addiction. However, after undergoing a year-long rehabilitation program in Kolkata, he emerged as a beacon of hope, committed to helping others through the establishment of the 'Rupayan Foundation.'

"My journey towards rehabilitation was an unexpected turn of events. While working as a college counselor in Hyderabad, I kept myself updated with the local news channels, newspapers, and online portals to stay connected with the happenings in my home state. The prevalence of news related to drug addiction caught my attention, whether it involved petty crimes like snatching, arrests of drug peddlers, or major drug busts. These stories reminded me of my own struggles during my time in rehab," Malyaban shared in an interview with India Today NE.

Drawing from his own experiences, Malyaban candidly revealed the devastating impact his long-term alcohol addiction had on his life. "I made a courageous decision to confront my addiction, and now that I am free from it, I consider it my responsibility to extend a helping hand to those who desperately need treatment. Addiction is still stigmatized in our society, and we must work together to change this perception entirely," he passionately expressed.

Upon returning to his hometown with a clear vision and purpose, Malyaban wasted no time in turning his plans into reality. He established the Rupayan Foundation, which has now become a refuge for troubled youth grappling with drug addiction. The center has already provided shelter to approximately 80 young individuals, with 20 having successfully completed their treatment and another 45 currently undergoing rehabilitation.

In addition to running the de-addiction center, Malyaban actively organizes social awareness camps in schools and fairs in collaboration with the Police, Tripura Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, and other organizations. He firmly believes that a collective effort involving psychiatrists, rehabilitation centers, law enforcement agencies, and hospitals is crucial in combating the drug menace.

Demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the cause, Malyaban and the Rupayan Foundation recently organized a drug awareness camp during the 43rd Tripura Book Fair, marking a historic milestone in Tripura's fight against drugs.