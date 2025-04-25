The Ganganagar Block of Tripura’s Dhalai district has been awarded Rs 1. 5 crore under the Aspirational Blocks Programme, marking a significant milestone in its journey of transformation, said Niti Aayog.

The Ganganagar Block stands as a testament to the power of committed governance and community collaboration.

Taking to their official X handle, Niti Aayog said that Ganganagar’s success doesn’t just lie in the numbers. It’s about real, tangible improvements in the lives of its people.

“The community’s dedication has been recognized with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2024. This accolade, awarded on Civil Services Day, celebrates the block’s outstanding performance across multiple key development indicators”, it said.

Describing the key achievements, Niti Aayog said that the block with 100% institutional deliveries, Ganganagar has prioritized maternal health, ensuring safe births and providing quality care to mothers and newborns.

“In Public Health Success, a remarkable 100% success rate in TB treatment showcases the block’s unwavering commitment to eradicating tuberculosis and ensuring the well-being of its residents. Child malnutrition has been dramatically reduced, with only 2.63% of children under five suffering from Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). While, in agricultural progress, the issuance of 100% Soil Health Cards empowers farmers to make informed, sustainable farming decisions, boosting both productivity and environmental sustainability”, it added.

“From strengthening health systems to empowering farmers and nurturing child nutrition, Ganganagar Block stands as a beacon of transformative governance at the grassroots. NITI Aayog commends the dedication of district & block officials and the collective efforts of community stakeholders in scripting this success”, said Niti Aayog.