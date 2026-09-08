From Tripura’s villages to the skies: Women’s SHG products feature in IndiGo magazine

A bar of Khachuk chocolate from South Tripura and a pack of Butterfly Pea Flower Tea from Gomati are taking an unusual journey, from rural women-led enterprises to the skies, after being featured in IndiGo’s in-flight magazine.

The two products, developed by women Self-Help Group (SHG) members under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), have been showcased in the September 2026 edition of Hello 6E, giving the home-grown products visibility among travellers across IndiGo’s network.

Khachuk Chocolate is crafted by women SHG members from South Tripura, while Butterfly Pea Flower Tea is produced by members of Star Mahila Dal in Gomati district.

TRLM, in a social media post, said the recognition highlights the growing potential of women-led enterprises in Tripura and efforts to transform local resources and innovative ideas into marketable products.

The feature is also being seen as a boost to the mission’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities among rural women through SHG initiatives.

What started as small, women-led ventures in Tripura’s rural communities has now found space in a national travel publication, putting the state’s emerging rural enterprises before a much wider audience.

TRLM said the achievement reflects the collective effort and entrepreneurial spirit of the women SHG members, whose products are now reaching markets and consumers beyond Tripura.