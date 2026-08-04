FSSAI suspends licence of Tripura packaged drinking water unit over food safety violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the licence of a packaged drinking water manufacturing unit in Tripura's Gomati district after an inspection uncovered multiple serious violations of food safety and hygiene standards, officials said.

According to an official statement, the action was taken against M/s Matri Drinking Water following a complaint alleging the presence of foreign materials in packaged drinking water. A subsequent inspection by FSSAI officials revealed several critical lapses that could pose a significant risk to consumer health.

The inspection found that finished packaged drinking water was being stored improperly outside the manufacturing facility alongside non-food materials and directly on the floor, increasing the risk of contamination.

Officials also observed poor hygiene conditions in the processing and filling areas. The facility had damaged walls, flaking paint, cobwebs and inadequate pest control measures, raising concerns over the sanitation standards maintained at the plant.

In addition, inspectors found rusted chemical dosing containers and a rusted reverse osmosis (RO) water storage tank in use. FSSAI said the use of such equipment could contaminate drinking water and compromise consumer safety.

The inspection further revealed deficiencies in the unit's food safety management system. Essential records relating to cleaning and sanitation, preventive maintenance, pest control, internal audits and food handler training were found to be incomplete or not properly maintained.

Taking note of the serious violations, FSSAI suspended the licence of M/s Matri Drinking Water with immediate effect.

The food safety regulator said it remains committed to ensuring that food businesses comply with prescribed safety standards and that consumers have access to safe and quality food products.