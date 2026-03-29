Fuel supply stable in Tripura, govt pushes expansion of PNG connections

The supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG in Tripura remains stable with adequate stock available, Special Secretary of the Food Department Debapriya Bardhan said on March 29.

Addressing a press conference at the Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution Department office, Bardhan assured that there is no cause for concern regarding the availability of petroleum products. He added that commercial LPG supply is currently at around 90 percent.

On domestic LPG distribution, Bardhan stated that delivery timelines range between 15 to 25 days in urban areas, while rural areas are receiving supplies within approximately 45 days.

He informed that LPG is being supplied to five districts from the Bodhjangnagar LPG plant, while the remaining districts depend on supply from Silchar.

Highlighting future plans, Bardhan said the state currently has around 90,000 Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections and efforts are underway to expand the network further.

The official also stressed that strict vigilance is being maintained to prevent black marketing and hoarding of fuel, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted supply across the state.