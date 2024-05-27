As the severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coast, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha assured the state's residents of the full preparedness of the state and district administrations to tackle the cyclone's impact. Urging the people to exercise utmost caution, Saha emphasized the expected moderate to heavy rainfall and gale-force winds in various districts of Tripura.

In a social media post on Sunday, CM Saha stated, "Dear Tripura residents, You are aware that under the influence of Cyclone 'Remal', moderate to heavy rainfall with gale force winds is expected in various districts of the state. State and district administrations are fully prepared to deal with this calamity. I appeal to the people of the state to exercise utmost caution."

Prior to the cyclone's landfall, the Tripura government issued a red alert in four districts: South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Neighboring Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also addressed the impending cyclone, stating, "Cyclone Remal can bring inclement weather in parts of Assam. We are taking several precautionary measures. NDRF & SDRF teams are on standby, control rooms are operational and we are deploying a whole of government approach to keep our citizens safe. Stay safe and please cooperate with your local administration."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the preparedness for Cyclone Remal. Instructing the Union Home Ministry to monitor the situation closely, Modi directed the deployment of additional National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams to move within an hour's notice. Currently, 12 NDRF teams are deployed in West Bengal and one in Odisha.