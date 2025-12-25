Fundamentalist influence endangering Bangladesh’s existence, no one will be spared for attacking Hindu minorities: Tripura MP

Tripura former Chief Minister and BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb on December 25 said that increasing influence of fundamentalist groups is pushing the country towards instability and endangering its very existence and said the no one will be spared who are attacking the Hindu minorities in the neighboring country.

Speaking on reports of violence against minority communities, MP Deb said that Bangladesh has witnessed a deterioration in law and order, particularly following the death of Usman Bin Hadi.

He alleged that incidents of arson targeting the homes of minority Hindus, along with cases of brutal killings, have been reported from various parts of the country.

According to Deb, extremist ideologies have eroded the sense of humanity among certain groups.

Deb claimed that their violent and divisive actions are not only threatening social harmony but are also adversely affecting Bangladesh’s economic condition, which he described as worsening with each passing day.

The MP further stated that some groups believe they can safeguard their own existence by targeting minority Hindus.

However, he warned that such actions would ultimately jeopardize the future of Bangladesh itself.

“Attacking minorities will not save anyone’s existence,” Deb said, adding that those responsible for such acts should not expect any reprieve.