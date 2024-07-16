The situation in Tripura’s Gandatwisa subdivision, Dhalai district is improving, with no fresh violence reported in the past 24-hours and the market has also reopened with a good crowd.

Speaking with reporters, Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed said that the situation has started improving as the market reopened and people from all sections came. He said, "It is indeed a good step. Today I visited Gandatwisa again this evening. The shops have started opening. I also spoke with local people and shop traders. Many people are coming to this market from far away. The situation is now normal. However, all the forces will be deployed here in the area to maintain further law and order."

Dhalai Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai said that the situation has turned completely normal as no new violence has been reported in the past 24 hours.

"Everything is now under control. The District Magistrate and I have visited the market, which reopened today in full force, and also interacted with the people. Normalcy has returned," said the SP.

He further stated that this morning, due to a short circuit, around two shops were damaged, and some people tried to turn it into an issue, but the Tripura Police have taken strict actions. "We have investigated it and found that this incident occurred due to a short circuit, and people also understood it, and everything became normal," he said.

The SP added that all the forces are still in the village and continue their flag march to build confidence among the people.

The situation had turned tense on July 12 after a 21-year-old youth, Parameshwar Reang, died following an alleged assault by a group of drunken youths. He passed away while undergoing treatment at GB Pant Hospital, which sparked protests and resulted in damages to some properties.