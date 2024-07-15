A four-member team of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, on July 15 held a peace meeting at Gandatwisa sub-division of Tripura’s Dhalai District, assuring financial help to the victims of Gandatwisa protest.

The meeting was held under the direction of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Earlier, on the night of July 12, a protest led to the death of a youth and resulted in the destruction of some houses and shops that were set on fire by protestors. The situation has since been controlled.

Three days after the incident, the team, led by Minister Tinku Roy, along with former MP Rebati Tripura, BJP’s vice president Subal Bhowmik, and MLA Rampada Jamatia, visited the area and faced a hostile reception from the victims.

Speaking with reporters, Minister Roy said that on the instructions of the chief minister, the BJP leaders held an important meeting with administration officials, market traders, a delegation of people affected by the violence, and local citizens at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office to review the overall situation regarding the incident in Gandatwisa.

“The state government has already taken necessary steps to restore peace in the area and normalize public life by providing all kinds of assistance, including speedy financial help to the victims. Everyone should remain calm, be patient, and cooperate with the administration,” said the minister.

He further mentioned that upon their arrival, the victims expressed their anger, as they have been living in relief camps for many days.

“Chief Minister Manik Saha sent us here to speak with people who have lost their houses, shops, and other belongings and are now living in relief camps. What they have lost, we cannot return. We have spoken to them and assured them that the government will take all steps to help them rebuild their lives. The CM has given directions, and the DM has also visited. The Revenue Department is assessing the losses,” he told reporters.

Roy further said that during the meeting, he directed the administration to provide financial help within two days.

“We have asked them to provide around 25% of the aid and also requested security for the people so that the market can reopen. We held the peace meeting to ensure that we can live together peacefully. Individually, we listened to all of them and assured them that all necessary steps will be taken,” he added.