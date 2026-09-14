Ganesh Puja celebrations rise in Agartala, 94 pujas held this year; security tightened

Ganesh Puja celebrations have increased significantly in Agartala this year, with 94 pujas being organised across the city compared with 68 last year, police said.

A senior police official told India Today NE that the 94 pujas are being held under six police stations in Agartala, which falls under West District.

According to the official, 30 pujas are being organised under AD Nagar Police Station, followed by 22 under West Agartala Police Station and 18 under East Agartala Police Station. New Capital Complex and Amtali police stations are each overseeing nine pujas, while six are being held under Airport Police Station.

With the increase in the number of celebrations, police have deployed an additional 120 personnel across the city and around the puja venues.

"Since the number of pujas has increased, we have deployed additional police personnel across Agartala city and in and around the puja venues. We are also conducting regular vehicle checking, naka checking and keeping a close eye on the overall situation," the official said.

Police have also imposed no-entry restrictions in parts of Agartala city from 2 pm to midnight as part of the security and traffic management measures during the celebrations.

The police said they are maintaining a close watch on the puja venues and surrounding areas and conducting regular vehicle and naka checks to ensure security.

The surge in celebrations comes as Ganesh Puja is being observed across Agartala with several pandals and community events.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Sunday, September 13, inaugurated a series of Ganesh Puja celebrations in Agartala city.