Gas shortage hits Tripura’s power plants, minister urges shift to solar energy

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has warned that dwindling gas reserves are forcing a sharp decline in power generation from the state’s natural gas-based plants, making solar energy the most viable option for the future.

Speaking at a programme in Durgachowmuhani, Dhalai district, on Monday, Nath said four of Tripura’s five gas-based plants have recorded a drop in output. The Palatana plant, designed to produce 726 MW daily, is now generating only about 520 MW. Manarchak is producing 60 MW of its 100 MW capacity, RC Nagar’s NEEPCO unit is generating 80 MW against its 135 MW capacity, and Rokhia is producing 80 MW compared to its installed 63 MW capacity.

The minister pointed out that the northeastern region currently requires about 370 MW daily, a demand that could reach 700 MW by 2030. All the plants supply power to neighbouring states as well.



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“Gas generation is reducing due to a shortage of supply to these plants. We must understand that the gas reserves in the state are dwindling with every passing day,” Nath said, urging the public to embrace solar energy. He noted that the state government has already launched the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which aims to turn consumers into “energy sellers” by enabling households to generate and sell solar power to the grid.

The Tripura Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) will buy surplus power generated through the scheme, Nath said, calling it an opportunity for residents to benefit financially.

He added that the state is also working to revive the Gomati hydro-power project, which has been inoperative since last year’s floods, and to set up a pump storage project in Dhalai district to enhance power security.