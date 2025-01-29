Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha launched a sharp attack on CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat, suggesting that he undergo cataract surgery to witness the real development taking place in Tripura.

Reacting to CPI(M)’s rally on Wednesday, CM Saha accused the party of refusing to acknowledge progress in the state. “He has cataracts in his eyes. He should undergo cataract surgery. How will they see progress?” Saha said, mocking Karat’s criticism.

The Chief Minister pointed out that CPI(M) leaders had once landed at Singerbil Airport but now arrived at the upgraded Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Airport, named by the BJP government in honour of the state's heritage.

He also questioned whether Karat failed to notice the improved roads and infrastructure while hoisting his party's flag. “They do not see development, which is why they always mislead people,” he added.

Further criticizing CPI(M), Saha stated that the country’s economy has significantly developed from 11th to 5th place nationally.

“In reality, they have regressed by 50 years. That’s why they feel left behind,” he remarked.

Accusing CPI(M) and Congress of working against the Constitution in the past, Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for safeguarding it. He also mocked CPI(M)'s declining electoral influence, saying, “Now they are getting fewer votes than NOTA. People are rejecting them everywhere.”

His remarks reflect the ongoing political battle between the ruling BJP and CPI(M) in Tripura, as both sides continue to clash over governance and development narratives.