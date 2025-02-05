Home Minister Amit Shah praised Tripura's new employment initiative on February 5, highlighting the state's departure from politically influenced hiring practices of the past.

"During the CPIM regime, getting a job meant one had to join the CPIM cadre first," Shah said during the virtual inauguration of the state's job distribution program. "I want to thank Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha for providing job offers to 2,806 youths without any discrimination."

The ceremony, held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, marked a significant shift in the state's recruitment process. Chief Minister Saha, accompanied by eight cabinet ministers, oversaw the distribution of appointment letters.

Shah emphasised the region's transformation under the current administration, noting that Northeast India has received over 700 ministerial visits in the past decade. He highlighted Tripura's success in addressing insurgency, stating that former militants have now "surrendered and joined the mainstream."

The recruitment initiative aligns with the central government's development agenda for the northeastern states, with Shah crediting both PM Modi's leadership and CM Saha's "relentless" efforts for the state's progress.