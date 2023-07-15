In a bid to provide specialized medical care for the victims of the Ulta Rath Yatra incident in Kumarghat, Unakoti District, the Tripura Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, has made necessary arrangements to send three patients to Delhi for further treatment.

Expressing concern over the condition of the patients during a press interaction at GB Pant Hospital today, Chief Minister Dr. Saha emphasized the need for specialized care. Acknowledging the skill of Tripura's plastic surgeons in their exceptional treatment of the patients, he mentioned that video conferences have been held between local doctors and their counterparts in Delhi, who have commended the efforts of the medical professionals in Tripura. Considering the patients' desire to seek treatment in Delhi, Dr. Saha assured them that the government would facilitate the necessary arrangements.

Two of the patients are scheduled to fly to Delhi today, while the third patient will be transferred tomorrow, as per the Chief Minister's announcement. Dr. Saha added that the remaining injured individuals are currently in stable condition and receiving appropriate care.