Government benefits must reach remote areas quickly and transparently: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Tripura Power, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on July 23 stressed the need to ensure that the benefits of government projects reach people in remote areas quickly and transparently.

Nath made the remarks while chairing a review meeting of Dhalai district in Ambassa, his first such meeting after being assigned as the Guardian Minister of the district. The meeting was attended by Dhalai District Magistrate Vivek HB, MLAs, MDCs, public representatives and officials.

Speaking after the meeting, the minister said that several development works are underway across Tripura, including in Dhalai district, under the leadership of Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha. He said the government aims to complete ongoing projects at the earliest so that new development initiatives can be taken up.

The meeting reviewed the progress of key schemes and issues, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, road connectivity, the VB-GRAM-G Scheme and other developmental projects. Nath said officials were directed to verify information provided on the ground and accelerate the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes.

He added that special emphasis was placed on the development of Chawmanu, Gandatwisa and other rural areas, as well as urban local bodies. Priority would be given to projects after maintaining regular contact with MLAs and taking feedback from the public and elected representatives.

The minister said the government’s main goals are to achieve financial self-reliance, create employment opportunities and build a conducive environment for development. He also highlighted the importance of improving education, healthcare, drinking water facilities, agriculture, infrastructure, electricity services and other public services.