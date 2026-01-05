Government implements various programs to ensure education, holistic development: Tripura Governor

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Monday, January 5 said that from the birth of a child to their growth into adulthood, the government implements numerous programs to ensure quality education and holistic development.



Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the five-day “Pitha-Puli Festival” at the Kathalia 12th

Grade School grounds in Sepahijala District, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu emphasized the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare and overall social development.



The Governor highlighted that from the birth of a child to their growth into adulthood, the government implements numerous programs to ensure quality education and holistic development.



He said that Anganwadi centers are actively working to provide children with high-quality early education, while scholarships and other support initiatives are available to help students pursue higher education.



Governor also underlined the importance of empowering citizens to become self-reliant through the effective utilization of government schemes and opportunities.



Speaking about farmers, he assured that measures are being taken to ensure they receive fair prices for their crops. Additionally, the government is supporting self-help groups in marketing their products and encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming practices.