Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister and Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, on October 4 said that a minister or MLA cannot develop a village by staying in the city; instead, they must visit the village, emphasising that for development to take place, the government and society must come together.

Dev Varma, who was the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, said this while addressing the Gram Diwas celebration at the Charilam Assembly Constituency under the Sepahijala District.

Dev Varma arrived in Agartala on Wednesday. On Friday, he visited Charilam Assembly, from where he contested the 2018 election.

He said, "Many people, including officials, stay outside the village. We must invite them. Whether they come or not, we must remind them that the village has not forgotten them. Indian politics means politics in villages. Even now, kirtan, puja, and all traditional ceremonies take place in villages. If you want to see where the real culture of India thrives, you will find it in villages. That is why Gram Diwas is necessary. Gram Diwas is a holy day and a day of celebration. Through Gram Diwas, we can bring all people and society together in an organized way."

The Governor emphasised that development is not possible without unity in society, further reiterating that a minister or MLA cannot develop a village by sitting in the city.

"MLAs and Ministers must visit villages for real development. I have always said that when the government and society come together, real development takes place. I was an MLA here, and much development occurred because the people demanded it and supported the government. People want schools, roads, water, along others. We should not only discuss problems but also work to find solutions. We must seek suggestions from seniors, as they have experience. We must come together to solve problems. Gram Diwas should be organized in every village," he added.