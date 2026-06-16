Government team inspects sites for proposed medical college in South Tripura

A high-level team of the Tripura government on June 15 visited South Tripura district to inspect potential sites for the establishment of a new medical college under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

The team, led by Welfare of Minorities Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, inspected two locations, Debdaru and Kalsi, under the Jolaibari Rural Development Block in South Tripura district to identify suitable land for the proposed institution.

Secretary of the Welfare of Minorities Department, Nirmal Adhikari, said the district administration would first assess and approve the identified land before the proposal is placed before a state-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

“Once the district administration approves the land, the proposal will be tabled before the state-level committee for its approval. Following that, the project will be sent to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs for final clearance,” Adhikari said.

Sharing details of the visit on social media, Noatia said he conducted a preliminary inspection of the Debdaru site under the Jolaibari Assembly constituency, where the medical college is proposed to be established under the PMJVK scheme.

The Minister also said he had recently discussed the proposal with Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju during a visit to New Delhi and received a positive response regarding the establishment of a medical college in the State.

According to officials, the proposed project is expected to cost around Rs 250 crore and will be funded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Once completed, the institution will be operated by the State Health Department.

Tripura currently has three medical colleges, and the proposed institution is expected to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and medical education in the State.