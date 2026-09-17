Govt balancing new recruitment with interests of employees, pensioners: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on September 17 said the state government is committed to creating employment opportunities while also safeguarding the interests of serving government employees and pensioners.

Saha also urged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) aspirants to refrain from what he described as “unnecessary activities”, saying the government is closely monitoring the recruitment process and has directed the concerned department to take necessary steps.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the government was aware of the concerns raised by TET aspirants and that recruitment would be undertaken against available vacancies.

“I have instructed my department. TET aspirants should stay away from unnecessary activities. We are keeping a close watch on the matter, and they will get opportunities. It is not that they will get jobs only by launching movements,” Saha said.

Responding to allegations that recruitment was being delayed despite the availability of vacancies, the Chief Minister rejected the claim and said the government had already created around 21,000–22,000 employment opportunities, with a significant number of them in the education sector.

Saha also pointed to the state's financial constraints, saying the government has to strike a balance between fresh recruitment and meeting its obligations towards existing employees and pensioners.

He said the government has to provide Dearness Allowance (DA) to serving employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners while also creating new employment opportunities.

“Despite financial constraints, we are continuing to take steps. There is not much gap in DA either,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Saha, recruitment is being carried out through multiple mechanisms, including regular appointments, outsourcing and contractual engagements.

He also noted that Tripura has historically had a comparatively high dependence on government employment and urged job aspirants to understand the state's financial and administrative constraints before resorting to agitation.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would continue to create employment opportunities while protecting the interests of existing government employees and pensioners.