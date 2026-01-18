Govt committed to strengthening school infrastructure: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 17, said that the present state government is working with a strong focus on strengthening infrastructure in schools across the state, while alleging that the previous government had left behind financial burdens and unresolved issues.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Madhu Chowdhury Para XII School in Mohanpur and virtually inaugurating Tarapur XII School, Gopalnagar XII School, and Berimura XII School. The inauguration ceremony was held at the Madhu Chowdhury Para XII School premises.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saha said that no significant development was witnessed in the education, health, and other sectors prior to 2018.

“Because of this, we have to work harder. The previous government left a heavy financial burden and pressure due to various cases, including the 10,323 issue. Our government is trying to develop everyone,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s focus on inclusive development, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to the welfare of tribal communities.

“There are about 700 tribal groups in the country, of which 19 are in Tripura. The unity of people from all sections, castes, tribes, Manipuris, and minorities, is our strength. We must live together and build a new Tripura,” he added.

CM Saha also noted that between 2019 and 2024, seven eminent personalities from Tripura’s tribal community have been conferred with the Padma Shri.

“The Prime Minister appointed Draupadi Murmu, a woman from the tribal community, as the President of India. A government with nationalist thinking speaks about tribal development. Patriotism is important, and we want everyone to live together,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the state has witnessed significant development in recent years, with inaugurations being held almost daily across different regions.

“The more development we ensure for tribal and backward communities, the fairer the competition will be. They will be the architects of our future. The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that the future belongs to those who possess knowledge,” he added.

CM Saha said that around Rs 20.64 crore has been spent on the development of Madhu Chowdhury Para XII School, Tarapur XII School, Gopalnagar XII School, and Berimura XII School.

“The current government has given special importance to infrastructure development, and adequate financial allocations have been made in the budget,” he said.

Emphasising holistic education, the Chief Minister said learning should not be confined to textbooks alone.

“Students should be involved in sports and other activities. Education has no end; we must learn every day. Social problems can be addressed through education, which takes us from darkness to light,” he said.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Lefunga BAC Chairman Ranbir Debbarma, Vice Chairman Budhu Debbarma, Hejamara BAC Vice Chairman Nihar Ranjan Debbarma, Education Director NC Sharma, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

(Inputs from ANI)