The Indian government should deal with Pakistan and Bangladesh in a similar manner, ensuring an equal response, Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said on April 25.

Debbarma’s reaction came in the wake of the terror attack on Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Extending support towards the Indian government’s stand against Pakistan, Debbarma, who is also the royal scion of Tripura, said that the government should also react similarly when the same thing happens in East India.

“I am worried that Pakistan and Bangladesh will try to surround India—one from the Western side and another from the Eastern side. I completely support the Government of India for the way they reacted after the Pahalgam terror attack. I think the Government of India should also react when the same thing happens in East India. Because we are as much Indians, proud Indians, and a life of a person in East India is no less valuable. The behaviour of Bangladesh towards India and the behaviour of Pakistan should be dealt with in the same way,” he said.

Pradyot pointed out that just because Delhi is closer to Pakistan, it doesn’t mean people here are less Indian.

“We love our country. We want the Government of India to be as strong with Bangladesh as it is with Pakistan. There should be an equal response. Because what Md. Yunus of the interim government of Bangladesh said—China is making an air base in North Bengal. One month back, an ISI general was in Bangladesh, and Tripura will be worst affected. I don’t think Bangladesh will be our friend. The incidents which occurred in Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Chattogram were once part of Tripura. Today, we must think about why our people were evicted from their land. And we must be united to understand who thinks of us as the enemy,” he added.