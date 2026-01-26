Govt working for all-round development in Tripura, says Governor

Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy on January 26, said the state government has been working towards all-round development to accelerate peace and prosperity in the northeastern state.

Addressing the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Assam Rifles ground here, Reddy said special focus has been laid on the agriculture sector, as nearly 70 per cent of the population depends on farming for livelihood.

He said schemes such as PM-KISAN and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana are benefiting lakhs of farmers and helping transform their lives, with the government aiming to double farmers’ income.

Highlighting infrastructure development, the governor said Tripura currently has six national highways spanning 923 km, while four more national highways have been sanctioned in principle by the Centre.

Reddy said the state government is also exploring the tourism sector to boost economic growth. He noted that Tripura has immense tourism potential and welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) to develop a five-star hotel at Pushpabanta Palace.

He added that tourism-related projects worth Rs 179 crore, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), are under execution, while the Centre is funding the construction of a replica of 51 Shakti Pithas at Bandower in Gomati district at a cost of Rs 97 crore.

The governor said steps are also being taken to improve quality education and expand higher education opportunities. He said the Council of Ministers has approved a proposal to upgrade Women’s College, Agartala, into a Women’s University, and that a technical university will be set up soon. Three new general degree colleges have also started functioning in three subdivisions.

Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Reddy urged citizens to protect the Constitution and safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Chief Secretary JK Sinha and other dignitaries were present at the main Republic Day programme.