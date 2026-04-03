‘Greater Tipraland’ incorporating Bangladesh areas unrealistic, ‘illegal statement’: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on April 3 criticised Tipra Motha Party chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for his promise of ‘Greater Tipraland’ by incorporating parts of Bangladesh, claiming that such a demand will mislead people.

Addressing a campaign rally at Gabardi market in West Tripura, Saha said the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) chief’s remarks about incorporating areas of Bangladesh into the proposed state were “an illegal statement that may invite legal action”. He added that such claims were impractical, asking, “Is it possible?”

Debbarma had earlier told a rally in Gomati district that he aimed to form ‘Greater Tipraland’ by including regions such as Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong and Khagrachhari, while urging unity among the Tiprasa people.

Responding to this, Saha said similar ideas had been voiced in the past by “a Bangladesh political activist” seeking control over parts of India’s Northeast. “This is nothing but a deliberate attempt to confuse the people,” he said.

The chief minister’s remarks came amid tension at Gabardi market, where shopkeepers reportedly shut businesses following alleged pressure from TMP supporters. Saha said such actions would backfire politically. “One can’t secure votes by imposing force… The businessmen who thought of voting for the TMP may think twice,” he said, adding that voters would instead “exercise their democratic rights in favour of the BJP candidate”.

Gabardi falls under the Amtali-Golaghati constituency of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), where elections are due shortly.

Saha also reiterated support for the Tiprasa Accord signed in March 2024, aimed at the development of indigenous communities. “If one doesn’t want to stay with us, how can we stay together?” he said, referring to the BJP’s split with TMP in the council polls despite both being part of the ruling alliance in the state.

Questioning the rival party’s funding, Saha added, “From where is the TMP receiving funds to fight the elections? We know, and justice will be done when the BJP forms the government at the tribal council.”

Polling for 28 seats of the TTAADC is scheduled for April 12, with counting set for April 17.