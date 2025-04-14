Tripura's royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday said that Greater Tipraland is possible in Bangladesh, given the large number of indigenous people living there.



He urged the Government of India to empower the indigenous people of Tripura—both those residing in the state and those living across the border in Bangladesh.



Pradyot, who is also the founder of the Tipra Motha Party, made these remarks while sharply criticizing individuals in Bangladesh who attacked stores like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Bata amid the intensifying Israeli offensive in Gaza over the past few days.



On X, Pradyot wrote that only cowards would attack KFC, Pizza Hut, and Bata to demonstrate their strength.



“There are lakhs of Bangladeshi people who earn their livelihood by working abroad in these stores or by supplying garments consumed by the West. This mindset is what worries us in the Northeast because these people live just a few miles away from us and would like to see us landlocked. The Government of India should empower us and our people who live in the region and also within Bangladesh. Greater Tipraland is possible across the border, with so many of our people living there,” he said.