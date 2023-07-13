Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Royal Scion and Chairman of Tipra Motha, strongly criticized BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, accusing them of humiliating the indigenous people of the state in order to appease their political masters.

During the Assembly session, both BJP and IPFT leaders dismissed the possibility of the Greater Tipraland demand and engaged in a heated argument with the TIPRA Motha MLAs.

In response to their statements, Pradyot asserted, "I have heard that some individuals in the Assembly claimed that we will not achieve Greater Tipraland and questioned the map of the proposed region. Let me clarify that we have already defined the boundaries of Greater Tipraland. We will create Greater Tipraland in areas where the rights of the Tiprasa people are being denied."



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He further added that if the IPFT and BJP leaders had an issue with the name, it could be altered to "Modi Land," "Shukla Land," or "Sambhu Lal Chakma Land."

According to Pradyot, the name is not important; rather, their primary concern was to ensure that the Tiprasa people receive land, education, healthcare, and a better future directly under the purview of the Central government.

“We don’t care about the name. We want our tiprasa people to get land, education, health and their future directly under the purview of Central government. We don’t want to come under state government. Because the state government has never given space to the tribal community for the past 70 years. Giving power and positions to some people will not going to help other tiprasa”, he said.

Pradyot questioned the resistance to their demand, stating, "In private, all of you have expressed agreement with us, but why not in public? Is it because your owner provides you with money and contracts, and in order to please them, you are willing to humiliate us? In 1949, we were the majority, but due to such attitudes, we have become a minority."