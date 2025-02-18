Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the annual extractable dynamic groundwater resources in Tripura have increased from 1.063 billion cubic meters in 2023 to 1.18 billion cubic meters in 2024.



The Chief Minister also informed that the state government has set a target of achieving 80% irrigation coverage of cultivable land in the next few years.

Dr. Saha said while addressing the 2nd All India State Water Ministers Conference 2025 at Udaipur, Rajasthan, today.



“Tripura heavily relies on agriculture for its economy, and the state government is prioritizing irrigation projects to boost agricultural productivity and enhance farmers’ incomes. Currently, 25% of Tripura’s total geographical area is cultivable, with 47% of this land benefiting from irrigation. The government aims to expand irrigation coverage to 80% in the coming years”, stated Dr. Saha.



He pointed out that due to the state’s fast-flowing rivers and limited water storage capacity, large-scale surface water irrigation projects are not feasible. Instead, the government is focusing on developing rainwater storage structures and minor irrigation dams.



“We have identified 98 sites for minor irrigation projects covering 30,000 hectares, and work has already begun on 14 of them. Tripura is fortunate to have abundant groundwater resources, thanks to its long rainy season and vast forest cover. Despite this, we utilize only 9.48% of our groundwater reserves, significantly lower than the national average. To maximize this resource, we have undertaken deep tube well projects for both irrigation and drinking water. Since the launch of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Catch The Rain initiative, our annual extractable dynamic groundwater resources have increased from 1.063 billion cubic meters in 2023 to 1.18 billion cubic meters in 2024,” Dr. Saha explained.



The state government has also implemented various measures for water conservation, including rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional water bodies, watershed development, and large-scale afforestation efforts.

Tripura’s 10 major rivers, while crucial water sources, also pose challenges due to their rapid flow. During the monsoon, these rivers often cause severe erosion and flooding.



“Last year, Tripura experienced record-breaking rainfall, leading to unprecedented flood levels and extensive damage. In response, our government has taken proactive steps to mitigate the impact of floods by constructing 43 flood protection embankments and implementing anti-erosion measures along riverbanks. To ensure integrated and sustainable water resource management, we are developing a state-specific action plan with a long-term vision for 2047. This plan will address water resource management, bridge demand-supply gaps, and incorporate strategies to tackle climate change challenges,” Dr. Saha concluded.