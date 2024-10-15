The Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered a body hanging inside a compartment of the Kolkata-Sabroom Sealdah Express after it reached Sabroom in Tripura’s South District on Tuesday, October 15. The discovery was made by railway cleaning staff late Monday night, sparking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to police sources, the Sabroom police station was alerted around 10 pm on Monday when railway staff found the body. "The railway department informed GRP officials, who then arrived at Sabroom Railway Station to take down the body," officials said. Following legal procedures, the body was transferred to the Sabroom police station and later moved to the morgue at Sabroom Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Arun Debnath, a resident of Dharmanagar in Tripura’s North District. Upon inspection, police recovered several personal items from the body, including a mobile phone, cash, an ID card, an Aadhaar card, and a PAN card. A train ticket from Sealdah to Dharmanagar was also found in his pocket, confirming his travel route.

Police revealed that Debnath had been living and working in Bangalore and was returning home after six months with his savings. "After speaking to his family, it was learned that Arun was returning home with money he had earned over the last several months," said the police. The body was handed over to Debnath's family after a post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday afternoon. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, and an investigation is ongoing.