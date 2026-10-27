Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 27 criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father, saying the comments were inappropriate for the head of a national political party.

Reacting to the controversy, Saha said, “I felt that he was not in his mind. Such comments should not have been made by the president of a national party like the Congress.”

The Chief Minister condemned the alleged remarks and said people should express their disapproval of such statements.

Saha also accused the Congress and other opposition parties of prioritising political power over public issues. He alleged that the opposition’s primary objective was to bring Rahul Gandhi to the Prime Minister’s post and claimed that the INDIA bloc lacked clear political principles.

Taking aim at opposition comparisons between India and neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal in the context of changes in government, Saha asserted that a similar political development was not possible in India.

The Tripura Chief Minister also criticised the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for joining hands politically, describing their alliance as unusual. He questioned the political position the opposition parties would ultimately adopt.

Saha’s remarks come amid an ongoing exchange between the BJP and opposition parties over statements made by their leaders. The comments reflect the ruling party’s criticism of Kharge and the broader political differences between the BJP and the opposition.