Severe rainfall on Friday caused widespread damage across Tripura, leaving 25 houses either fully or partially damaged and prompting 12 residents to seek refuge in relief camps. The heavy downpour has led to significant infrastructure challenges and disrupted daily life.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Teliamura in Khowai district witnessed the complete destruction of one house and partial damage to three others. In the Karbook area of Gomati district, three landslides were reported in Chelagang Mahadev Para, Bairagi Dukan Mantri Das Para, and Ramchandra. The Public Works Department (PWD) and the Forest Department have cleared the affected areas, but six houses sustained partial damage while 16 others were severely impacted.

In Belonia, Sabroom, and Santibazar sub-divisions, landslides and uprooted trees have exacerbated the situation. Efforts to clear the debris are ongoing with support from the PWD, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Fire Services.

The report further noted that major rivers in Tripura, including Howrah, Khowai, and Gomati, are currently flowing below flood levels. However, the Muhuri River in the South District has surpassed the danger mark, while the Feni River has exceeded its expected levels.

Authorities have issued a warning of thunderstorms with lightning across all districts and forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas, particularly over Khowai, Dhalai, Sepahijala, West, South, and Gomati districts.