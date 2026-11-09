Heavy rainfall across several parts of Tripura’s Gomati district on the evening of November 9 prompted the district administration to step up emergency preparedness, with road clearance and restoration operations underway in affected areas.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is monitoring the situation as Sub-Divisional Administrations, with support from the police, various government departments and Civil Defence volunteers, work to clear roads and restore normal movement.

No major injuries or accidents had been reported at the time of the latest update, the district administration said.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly through waterlogged areas and vulnerable stretches of roads. They have also been urged to stay away from overflowing streams, drains and other potentially hazardous locations.

The administration has asked people to immediately report emergencies or any untoward incidents to the district authorities, police or concerned departments.

All relevant departments remain on alert and are coordinating response efforts to address any emergency arising from the heavy rainfall.