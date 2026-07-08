Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Tripura; 300 houses damaged, over 3,100 People take shelter in relief camps

Due to the heavy rainfall in parts of Tripura in the last 24 hours, as many as 300 houses have been damaged and 3,161 persons have taken shelter in 31 relief camps.

As per the report, due to the heavy rainfall, 11 houses were damaged in Ambassa sub-division under Dhalai district, including 1 house damaged fully, 3 severely and 7 partly. In Longtharai Valley in the same district, 267 houses, including 43 fully, 67 severely and 157 partly damaged, were reported, while in Gandacherra sub-division, 22 houses were damaged.

The report further informed that the Khowai River, which flows through Khowai and Dhalai districts, Manu and Deo rivers in Kailashahar sub-division of Unakoti district, and Juri River in North district are flowing above the expected flood level.

As the river water is flowing through the plain lands, water has entered many houses, causing people to become homeless, and the government has also opened relief camps.

The government has opened 13 relief camps, in which 1,187 inmates have taken shelter.

The report has also said that the rain has badly affected Khowai district, where 14 relief camps were opened and 1,703 inmates have taken shelter.

While in Kumarghat sub-division under Unakoti district, 4 relief camps were opened where 271 inmates have taken shelter.

The government, in a statement, said that necessary food and milk for children have been arranged for the refugees in the shelter camps. The Health Department has arranged for health check-ups and necessary medical services.

On this day, MLA and Chief Whip of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Kalyani Saha Roy, Member of District Council Hollywood Chakma, Member of District Council Dhananjoy Tripura, and MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma visited the affected areas and relief camps. They also rescued people who were stuck in their houses due to waterlogging. Various officials of the sub-division administrations were present with them.