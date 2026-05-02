Heavy rains damage over 21,000 MT of crops in Tripura, loss pegged at Rs 59.17 crore

Continuous heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage to agriculture and horticulture crops across Tripura, affecting more than 21,000 metric tonnes of produce, with the total estimated financial loss pegged at Rs 59.17 crore, state Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on May 2.

The minister said the state received an average rainfall of 133.9 mm between April 27 and 29, leading to waterlogging, flooding and soil erosion in several areas, especially low-lying regions. The highest rainfall was recorded in Kamalpur at 283 mm, followed by Bishramganj at 278 mm and Khowai at 230 mm.

According to a preliminary assessment, around 6,105 hectares out of the total standing crop area of 58,540 hectares have been affected. The estimated production loss stands at 21,635 metric tonnes, impacting 32,895 farmers across the state.

South Tripura emerged as the worst-hit district, recording a production loss of 10,470 metric tonnes, while Khowai reported the lowest loss at 463 metric tonnes.

Describing farmers as the backbone of society, Nath assured that the government would extend all possible assistance for their recovery. He said a multi-tier disaster response mechanism has been activated by the Agriculture Department, with state, district and sub-division-level nodal officers appointed to monitor relief and rehabilitation measures.

Quick Response Teams have also been deployed, while field officials remain on alert for rapid crop loss assessments using geo-tagging technology. Authorities are simultaneously working to improve drainage in paddy and vegetable-growing areas to prevent further damage.

The department has advised farmers to adopt alternative cropping patterns based on land conditions, including pulses, oilseeds, maize and millets in suitable areas.

The minister said the government stands firmly with farmers during the crisis and stressed that agricultural resilience remains crucial to Tripura’s economy and development.