Heavy storm damages over 2,300 houses in Tripura, hundreds take shelter in relief camps

A severe storm and rainfall have damaged 2,346 houses across the state, leaving 808 people displaced and sheltered in relief camps, according to the Tripura Emergency Operation Centre.

The report said authorities have opened 13 relief camps where 327 families, comprising 808 people, have taken shelter. It also confirmed that two districts, Unakoti district and North Tripura district were the worst affected.

Out of the total damage, 16 houses were fully destroyed, 68 were severely damaged, and 2,262 houses were partially damaged. Major impact was reported in Dharmanagar and Kanchanpur sub-divisions, as well as Kumarghat under Unakoti district.

In addition, damage was reported across other districts including Dhalai district, Sepahijala district, West Tripura district, and Khowai district.

The report also noted damage to 17 electrical poles and widespread tree fall incidents, which were cleared by teams from the Tripura State Rifles, State Disaster Response Force, and Apada Mitra volunteers.