Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Tripura for next three days; Orange Alert for four districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tripura over the next three days and issued an Orange Warning for four districts, urging residents to remain alert as multiple weather systems are expected to trigger widespread rain across the state.

According to the IMD's Agartala Meteorological Centre, West Tripura, Khowai, Dhalai and Gomati districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 8, prompting the Orange Warning. A Yellow Warning has been issued for the remaining districts, where heavy rainfall is also expected.

The weather office has further issued a Yellow Warning for all eight districts of Tripura on July 9. On July 10, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in West Tripura, Khowai, Sepahijala, Gomati and South Tripura districts.

The IMD said the prevailing weather conditions are being influenced by a seasonal trough extending from southwest Rajasthan to northeast Bangladesh through the centre of a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, passing across north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. In addition, an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over northeast Assam up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. These systems are expected to enhance moisture incursion over Tripura, resulting in widespread rainfall activity.

The state has already witnessed significant rainfall over the past 24 hours. Between 8:30 am on July 7 and 8:30 am on July 8, Chawmanu in Dhalai district recorded the highest rainfall at 139.2 mm, followed by Lembucherra in West Tripura with 105.5 mm. Kumarghat in Unakoti district received 92 mm, while Kadamtala in North Tripura recorded 58 mm.

The IMD has advised residents, particularly those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to remain cautious as the intense rainfall may lead to waterlogging, localised flooding and disruptions in normal life over the coming days.

