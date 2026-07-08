High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India arrives in Tripura, says India-Bangladesh trade will remain strong

M. Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, arrived in Agartala on Wednesday, July 8 to participate in the Destination Tripura Business Conclave-2026, where he will attend as a special guest at the two-day international business conference scheduled for July 9 and 10.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, the High Commissioner expressed confidence in the bilateral trade relationship between India and Bangladesh.



“I will talk and I am here and not going anywhere. Trade between India and Bangladesh is in good condition and will continue to remain good,” he said.



Md. Riaz Hamidullah reached Agartala by train from New Delhi and was received at Agartala railway station by Hasan Al Bashar Abul Ulayee.

The Destination Tripura Business Conclave-2026 is expected to bring together policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, and business representatives to explore opportunities for trade, investment, and cross-border economic cooperation, with a special focus on strengthening regional connectivity and commercial ties between India and Bangladesh.