High-level Central government delegation inspects Agartala Civil Hospital, reviews healthcare services

A high-level delegation of the Central Government today visited the Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Agartala Civil Hospital to review its infrastructure, facilities and overall delivery of healthcare services.



The visit comes amid the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve the quality of medical services in Tripura. The hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 12, 2026.

At present, the hospital has five major specialist departments—Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Medicine, Dermatology, Paediatrics and Ophthalmology. Dental services are also available at the facility, along with facilities for various diagnostic blood tests. The hospital is fully air-conditioned and provides paperless services.

The facility has been attracting growing interest among patients and the general public since its inauguration.

The visiting delegation included NHA CEO Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal, National Health Mission, Tripura Mission Director Saju Wahid A, NHM Deputy Secretary Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, and Ayushman Bharat CEO and State Mission Director G. Sharath Nayak. IGM Hospital Superintendent Dr. Nirmal Sarkar and other senior officials were also present.

During the inspection, the officials conducted a detailed review of various aspects of healthcare delivery at the hospital. They visited the outpatient department (OPD), inpatient department (IPD), emergency unit, wards, medical store and other key sections of the facility.

The delegation assessed the existing infrastructure, patient services and operational arrangements and reviewed the overall functioning of the hospital.