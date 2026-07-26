High-level Tripura-Mizoram border talks to be held in Agartala in August

A high-level meeting between senior administrative officials of Tripura and Mizoram will be held in Agartala in the first week of August 2026 to find a permanent solution to the long-pending inter-state border dispute between the two states.

The meeting is being organised following the active initiative and coordination of Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha. Senior officials, including the Home Secretaries of both Tripura and Mizoram, the Revenue Secretary of Tripura, the District Magistrate of North Tripura district, the concerned Superintendent of Police, and other senior administrative and police officials from both states are expected to participate.

The upcoming discussion is a continuation of the positive dialogue held between Chief Minister Manik Saha and the Mizoram Chief Minister on the border issue during a sideline meeting at the recent North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting in Shillong.

During the Agartala meeting, detailed discussions will be held on issues related to border demarcation, administrative coordination, law and order, problems faced by people living in border areas, and other related matters.

The state government said that the border resolution process has gained fresh momentum under the personal initiative and coordinated leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

Both states have emphasised resolving the issue through mutual cooperation, goodwill and dialogue to ensure a peaceful, permanent and acceptable solution.

Officials said that the meeting will also focus on strengthening administrative coordination along the border areas and accelerating development activities in the region.

Officials believe that the high-level meeting in Agartala will help build a stronger foundation for an amicable and mutually acceptable resolution of the long-standing border issue. The initiative is expected to contribute towards ensuring peace, security and development in the border regions while further strengthening cooperation and relations between Tripura and Mizoram.