Higher-level meeting likely soon to resolve Tripura-Mizoram border dispute: Home Secretary

A higher-level meeting between Tripura and Mizoram is likely to be held soon to resolve a long-standing border dispute involving a small stretch of land, Tripura Home Secretary Abhishek Singh said on Monday, September 14.

His remarks came after detailed discussions between officials of the two states in Agartala.

A preliminary-level meeting between Tripura and Mizoram officials was held on September 9, while Monday's discussions focused on the disputed area and documents presented by both sides, Singh said.

"An open discussion was held on the Tripura-Mizoram border dispute. We observed that the issue is related to a small portion of land," Singh said.

He said the dispute was limited to a small portion of land in the Phudunsei Village Council area.

Officials from the Survey of India, Tripura Revenue Department, Tripura Police, as well as the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of North Tripura, attended the meeting.

"From our end, we presented our documents, and Mizoram also presented its documents. Based on these, we held discussions," Singh said.

According to the Home Secretary, the disputed area is currently under Tripura's possession. He said documents available with the Tripura government, along with Survey of India records, indicate that the area falls under Tripura's jurisdiction.

Following the discussions, a report has been prepared, Singh said. Both sides will submit their respective reports to their governments, after which the matter is expected to be taken up for further deliberations at a higher level.

"We are hopeful that a higher-level meeting would be held next time to solve the matter," Singh said.