Tensions arose in Tripura's Sepahijala district, Bishalgarh Sub-division, as members of the minority community staged a protest in front of Koroimura Higher Secondary School. The protest was triggered after the school principal, allegedly under the influence of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), asked minority girl students not to wear Hijab in school.

While the police have claimed that the situation is peaceful, the school principal has alleged that a section of minority people stormed inside his room and partially vandalized furniture.

Speaking with reporters, one of the protestors alleged that for the past few days, some local youths have been constantly coming to the school and threatening minority girl students not to wear hijab. "Even the school teachers have joined in, directing the Muslim students not to come to school wearing hijab. This has been going on for a few days now. The teachers called all the girl students to the principal's room and asked them to call their parents. When questioned by the students about the issue with wearing hijab, the teachers claimed they had received orders not to allow hijab in the school," said the protestor.

Another parent claimed that the directive from the teachers came after a section of youths entered the school and threatened not to allow students to wear hijab. The protestors reported that these individuals threatened to forcibly remove hijabs if anyone was found wearing one, and the school principal allegedly stated that students wearing hijabs would not be allowed to enter the school.

In response to the incident, a significant contingent of Tripura Police personnel was deployed in the area to prevent any potential incidents or violence.

On the issue, Priatosh Nandi, Principal of Koroimura HS School, stated, "During the protests, a group of individuals from a particular community entered the school premises and engaged in acts of vandalism, damaging furniture and other items. I have attempted to understand their concerns and grievances. It is important to note that there is no official rule or restriction against wearing hijab in our school. Subsequently, I reported the incident to other senior officials and the police for appropriate action. However, after the incident, a section of VHP activists approached me and expressed their views against the wearing of hijab. Approximately 10 days prior to the incident, representatives from the VHP visited me and raised concerns about students wearing hijab, despite the existence of a school uniform policy. I explained that due to the school's location in a predominantly Muslim area, some students choose to wear hijab as a reflection of their cultural and religious beliefs. Nevertheless, the VHP requested that I direct the students not to wear hijab. In response, I advised the students to follow the established school uniform guidelines. He informed that the girl students do wear school uniforms but apply a scarf around their head."

On the issue, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sepahijala District, Manabendra Chowdhury, said, "When minority girl students went to school wearing Hijab, some boys from the Hindu outfit objected to it. Then some Muslim youths were annoyed with it and talked with the principal. Everything is under control, and we have called for a peace meeting."

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