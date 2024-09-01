Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for donating Rs 5 crore to flood-affected victims in the state.

The donation was presented by Assam's Minister of Tourism, Jayanta Malla Barua, to Chief Minister Saha at his official residence in Agartala.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Saha wrote, "My sincere thanks and gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Government of Assam for coming forward to help the flood victims."

The Tripura chief minister further mentioned that at his official residence, Assam's Minister of Tourism Jayanta Malla Barua, on behalf of the Government of Assam, donated Rs 5 crore to aid the flood victims.

"I am also very thankful to Jayanta Malla Barua," he added.