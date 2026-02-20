Hindi and local languages must progress together: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 20 said the preservation of local languages and the promotion of Hindi must go hand in hand, asserting that the primary aim of language is to connect people, not divide them.

Addressing the Eastern, North-Eastern and Northern Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan at the International Indoor Exhibition Centre in Hapania, Dr. Saha said India’s linguistic diversity is its strength and stressed that both Hindi and regional languages should grow together.

“India is a country of many languages. Hindi plays an important role in strengthening the bond between the government and the people. But it is not just Hindi that should prevail, local languages must also thrive alongside it. The main aim of language is to connect people, not divide them,” he said.

Welcoming delegates on behalf of the State government, the Chief Minister said Tripura was honoured to host the Sammelan and that the conference should inspire greater efforts toward strengthening Rajbhasha implementation. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been renewed emphasis on the promotion of Indian languages and Sanskrit. He also noted that the number of Hindi-speaking and Hindi-knowing people in Tripura has increased in recent years.

The Sammelan was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who asserted that the promotion of Hindi strengthens other Indian languages and dismissed allegations that the Centre was attempting to impose the language.

“There can be no dispute between Hindi and other local languages since they are two sisters of the same mother who have progressed hand in hand,” Mr. Shah said, adding that language and script should not become issues of conflict.

He urged parents to speak to their children in their mother tongue at home to preserve linguistic and cultural heritage, cautioning that failure to do so would disconnect future generations from their literature and traditions.

Highlighting developments in the Northeast, Mr. Shah said the region had moved from “vivad” (dispute) to “vikas” (development) under the present government. He stated that 21 peace accords had been signed with outlawed groups since 2014 and that around 11,000 youths had returned to the mainstream during this period.