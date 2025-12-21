Pradyot Debbarman urges Centre to act on attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, calls for visa suspension

Expressing grave concern over the condition of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Tipra Motha Party founder and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on December 21, urged the Government of India to take strong and decisive measures, including stopping the entry of Bangladeshi nationals and suspending visa services.



Addressing a press conference, Debbarman alleged that Hindu Bengalis in Bangladesh were being “systematically targeted and killed”. He claimed that certain political leaders in Bangladesh were calling for the shutdown of the Indian embassy and making statements about occupying the Northeast.



“It is shocking that some people are even demanding that Sheikh Hasina be handed over to Bangladesh. Those who speak loudly about patriotism are silent today, while we, who are branded as a ‘goonda party’, are raising our voice against atrocities in Bangladesh,” he said.



Debbarman also raised concerns over what he described as a double standard in India’s engagement with Bangladesh. Referring to sports and diplomacy, he said Bangladeshi leaders openly threatened India while their players continued to receive opportunities in Indian platforms. “This double standard will not continue,” he asserted.



Calling for a firm national stand, Debbarman said India must act decisively to protect Hindu minorities in Bangladesh as well as in the Northeast. He alleged that temples and churches were being demolished and set on fire, and that tribal and Bengali Hindu communities were facing forced conversions.



“If Tipra Motha is given an opportunity, we will send the Bangladeshi Assistant High Commissioner back to Dhaka within 20 minutes,” he said, reiterating his demand for a complete halt to visa services. “They come here for treatment and education, but what do we get in return? Abuse and threats,” he added.



Clarifying his party’s position within its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Debbarman said Tipra Motha was opposed to violence and that no senior leader of the party had made derogatory remarks against any political group. He said violence only diverts attention from core issues such as land rights, language rights and identity.



On linguistic rights, Debbarman reiterated Tipra Motha’s demand that Kokborok be written in Roman script. “We will not compromise on this issue. We do not want to write Bengali in examinations; we want Roman script,” he said.



He also urged the Tripura government and the Centre to frame a clear and long-term policy for the Northeast to safeguard future generations, stressing that the party was demanding rights and respect without opposing any language or community.