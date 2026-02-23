Hindustan Zinc signs pact with Tripura group to boost Zinc Park development in Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a Vedanta Group firm, on Monday, February 23, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tripura Group to operationalise a manufacturing unit at its flagship zinc park in Rajasthan.



The agreement marks a significant step in HZL’s plan to establish the country’s first integrated downstream industrial hub centred on zinc-based value chains.



Under the MoU, Hindustan Zinc will provide assured raw material linkage to Tripura Group’s proposed unit at the Zinc Industrial Park. The arrangement will also include a committed long-term offtake agreement to ensure stable operations and supply continuity.



The initiative is aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and promoting value addition in the zinc sector.