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Hindustan Zinc signs pact with Tripura group to boost Zinc Park development in Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc signs pact with Tripura group to boost Zinc Park development in Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a Vedanta Group firm, on Monday, February 23, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tripura Group to operationalise a manufacturing unit at its flagship zinc park in Rajasthan.

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Hindustan Zinc signs pact with Tripura group to boost Zinc Park development in Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a Vedanta Group firm, on Monday, February 23, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tripura Group to operationalise a manufacturing unit at its flagship zinc park in Rajasthan.


The agreement marks a significant step in HZL’s plan to establish the country’s first integrated downstream industrial hub centred on zinc-based value chains.


Under the MoU, Hindustan Zinc will provide assured raw material linkage to Tripura Group’s proposed unit at the Zinc Industrial Park. The arrangement will also include a committed long-term offtake agreement to ensure stable operations and supply continuity.


The initiative is aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and promoting value addition in the zinc sector.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Feb 23, 2026
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