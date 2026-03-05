Holi in Tripura marred by accidents; 20 held for drunk driving, over Rs 5.6 lakh collected in fines

Holi celebrations in Tripura were overshadowed by several road accidents and widespread preventive arrests as police carried out strict enforcement measures across the state to maintain order during the festival.

According to Tripura Police, security arrangements were intensified with additional personnel deployed at key locations and major highways to ensure public safety during the festivities. Despite these efforts, multiple road accidents were reported from different parts of the state.

In a tragic incident at Uttam Bhakta Chowmuhani in Sepahijala district, a collision between a motorcycle and a truck resulted in the death of Prasenjit Ghosh. He was declared brought dead after being taken to the hospital.

In another accident near Holy Cross College in West Tripura district around 6:45 pm, an unidentified vehicle allegedly struck a mentally challenged man. The injured person was immediately rushed to AGMC and GBP Hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the evening, at around 5:10 pm, a self-accident was reported in Melaghar where Akas Mia, a resident of Mohanbhog, sustained head and neck injuries after reportedly losing control of his vehicle.

Meanwhile, police launched extensive enforcement drives across the state to curb drunk driving and maintain safe celebrations. During the operation, 20 individuals were detained for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities also detained 206 people under preventive provisions of the Tripura Police Act for consuming alcohol and roaming in public places. In total, 445 preventive arrests were made across the state during Holi celebrations.

Traffic enforcement teams issued 330 challans under the Motor Vehicles Act, collecting fines amounting to ₹5,69,500. An additional ₹13,000 was realised for overspeeding violations as part of the enforcement drive.