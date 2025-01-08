The Ministry of Home Affairs (Public Section) has approved a new State Emblem or Logo of Government of Tripura.



In a letter to the Dr. P.K. Chakravarty, Secretary of Department of Information & Cultural Affairs, Debobroto Basu, Under Secretary of MHA wrote that the proposal of the Emblem of the Government of Tripura has been examined of the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007 [as amended in 2010] and has been found in order.



“I am directed to refer to the Government of Tripura's letter dated October 28 of 2024 enclosing the proposed design of the Emblem of the Government of Tripura. The proposal of the Emblem of the Government of Tripura has been examined in terms of Rule 4(2) of the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007 [as amended in 2010] and has been found in order. The Ministry of Home Affairs conveys its approval to the proposed Emblem/ Logo for the Government of Tripura”, the letter reads.



Later, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Facebook wrote, “As per the decision of the State Government, the symbol has been approved by the Central Government for use as the State Emblem/Logo of the Government of Tripura. This special logo, approved by the Union Home Ministry, will play an important role in highlighting the culture and history of the State”.





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